by VALERIO BARRETTA

FP2 Jeddah, Vasseur promotes Ferrari

Despite the Ferrari team principal Frederic has never been on the podium in Thursday's free practice in Jeddah Vasseur he found reasons to smile. The Frenchman, in fact, is satisfied with the times recorded in the race simulations carried out during FP2, where Ferrari differentiated the work, fitting Charles Leclerc on the softs and Carlos Sainz on the mediums.

This time, the Monegasque had a gentler approach with the tyre, without tearing in the first lap: he continued to grow and in the final stint he also found his best personal reference, before stopping in the pits.

Vasseur's words

“Last year we used soft tires with Leclerc, who started from twelfth place after a penalty and had a good race on those tires“, these are the words of Vasseur a Sky Sports F1. “This is why we tried this compound again, an opportunity to experiment with something different. Overall it was the session we expected, it went well, with good, consistent laps“.

“Sainz didn't feel so good, but overall he did a good job too“, he concluded. “All the teams are using the car configuration from qualifying, useful for making the drivers adapt as best as possible to a track that will improve a lot between today and tomorrow“.