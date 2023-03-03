The test days are then over, but the test work is not yet completed. During the 1st free practice in Bahrain in 2023, several teams will drive around with data wash racks and Flow-Vis on the cars to gather as much information as possible about the new F1 car.

It also appears that the teams are still looking for the right parts. At Ferrari, for example, two versions of the rear wing are being tested. Charles Leclerc drives around with a wing with an arm connecting the car to the wing. Sainz’s car has two link arms. There is a good chance that Ferrari will go for the second version, because the wing of Leclerc’s car shakes violently from left to right.

Possiamo tipo annullare la stagione, far finta che quest’anno non si corre e si passa direttamente al 2024? Io un altro anno con Verstappen che domina e Leclerc che spacca la testa a tutti all’interno di quel box non lo voglio rivedere pic.twitter.com/cU9lfcS4h7 — Michele🏎🏎 (@Megheee_) March 3, 2023

Sainz shoots off the track

With twenty minutes to go, Carlos Sainz has a moment. In the most difficult corner combination of the circuit, turns 9 and 10, the floor of his Ferrari hits a bump in the asphalt. All grip disappears and Sainz goes into a spin. Fortunately for him there is a large piece of asphalt to perform a pirouette and continue.

Así ha sido el susto de Sainz.pic.twitter.com/r5mIuwFTX8 — ElReyGuiri (@ElReyGuiri) March 3, 2023

Soon we will find out how fast Aston Martin really is

The talk of the day is Aston Martin. During the test days, that team makes a big impression on the competition. We cannot get much information from the 1st free practice in Bahrain when it comes to the speed of the AMR 23. During the second practice it is dark, just like during qualifying for the race. Then the teams, including Aston Martin, will test what the speed is for the race and qualifying.

Bahrain 1st Free Practice in 2023

Sergio Perez Fernando Alonso Max Verstappen Lando Norris Charles Leclerc

What time does F1 start in Bahrain?

Friday

2nd free practice: 4:00 pm – 5:00 pm

Saturday

3rd free practice: 12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m

Qualification: 4:00 pm – 5:00 pm

Sunday

Race: 4:00 PM