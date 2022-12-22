Nicholas Latifi he was the worst driver of the 2022 Formula 1 season in the opinion of you readers of FormulaPassion. The Canadian tore through the competition made up of Daniel RicciardoMick SchumacherYuki Tsunoda and Lance Stroll, obtaining 49.46% of the vote. Practically, the #6 added the votes of the other four: “merit” of another disappointing year, marked by accidents and poor performances. Almost always last, Latifi closed the season with two points: with just one race, Nyck de Vries accumulated the same amount of points in the Drivers’ World Championship, while Alex Albon added four, providing much more convincing performances in his first year in the Williams.

In second place Daniel Ricciardo with 17.86% of the preferences. The relationship between results and quality of the car was fatal for the Australian: unlike in 2021, not even a single flicker arrived in 2022 as the Monza victory could have been. The comparison with Lando Norris was merciless: 37 points obtained, 85 less than his teammate. Third position for Mick Schumacher (13.04%). Like Ricciardo, the German also paid for his disappointing year with his team’s failure to reconfirm.

FP Awards / Worst Driver 2022: the results

Nicholas Latifi, 49.46% Daniel Ricciardo, 17.86% Mick Schumacher, 13.04% Lance Stroll, 12.89% Yuki Tsunoda, 6.75%