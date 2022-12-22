Entertainment, fun and emotions: three words that have never been lacking in Formula 1 in 2022. If from the point of view of results Max Verstappen won the Drivers’ Championship with four races to go, in terms of performance the battle is much more lockout. The Dutchman was almost perfect in his season, making a few mistakes at the Hungaroring and only tarnishing the 2022 finale in Singapore, the first of his six match points: however other riders distinguished themselves and didn’t get the glory even for a half lower mechanic. It will be up to you to vote for the best driver of the season that has just ended. Our editorial team has selected six candidates for you.

Max Verstappen (Red Bull): one can only start with him. World champion for the second time and absolute star of the season, with 454 points, a good 146 more (practically eight races) than what his most accredited rival should have been after the first three seasonal grand prix, Charles Leclerc. The Dutchman, victim of two zeros in the first three races due to youth problems at Red Bull, was an infallible robot up to Hungary, where he still won despite a spin. If from the Hungaroring onwards he was able to enjoy a car objectively superior to Ferrari (but embellishing his summer with the masterpiece at Spa and the underrated feat at Suzuka, where he slipped a second per lap over all the others in the rain), Verstappen up to France had to play on par with Ferrari. And he demolished the competition in any case, also due to the continuous mistakes – on the wall and at the wheel – by Maranello. The strongest, the most continuous, the champion: it’s not an indication of vote, but the results are from him.

Charles Leclerc (Ferrari): a season that began with world championship prospects, gradually extinguished by errors, misunderstandings, retirements that have perhaps undermined the relationship of trust between the driver and the owners towards the wall boss Mattia Binotto. Leclerc is the great loser of 2022, but he did little to deserve this thankless part: when the car allowed him to fight, the Monegasque was almost always in contention for victory. Sure, he made a mistake at Paul Ricard and Imola, but they were drops in an ocean of problems bigger than him. Knocked into the water, he swam as hard as he could, but in the end the orange shark left no prisoners. 2023 will see him among the candidates for the title, at least at the starting line: it is a must if you are – theoretically – the top driver of Ferrari. The arrival of Frederic Vasseur as team principal can earn him points in the internal hierarchies, it remains to be seen how the 2023 team will assist him on a technical and operational level.

George Russell (Mercedes): one of the happiest surprises of 2022. Of course, we are talking about a relative surprise, because the Briton has already shown plenty of talent in the three years at Williams. However, Grove’s team is not very competitive, so Mr. Saturday was expected at the graduation exam, a season as a protagonist in a great team. And he argued the thesis in a fantastic way, beating none other than Lewis Hamilton in his first year as teammates. Russell, the only one to win a race with the Mercedes W13, has shown phenomenal maturity in knowing how to keep up with a champion in decisive moments, such as the final laps of the Interlagos Grand Prix. Any driver with zero wins in Formula 1 would have gone into crisis with a Hamilton two tenths from the DRS zone. Not Mr Saturdayauthor of a management masterpiece that not only gives him the first victory in his career but embellishes 2022 and also risks weighing on the hierarchies of 2023.

Fernando Alonso (Alpine): who knows if he’s really 41 years old, or if he’s found the formula for eternal youth. He himself said he could beat Alonso in 2006, and seeing his performance it’s hard to believe it, even though the one who won the second Formula 1 title was already a phenomenon. This is a champion aged like a Barbaresco, which only due to continuous bad luck has not been the best of the others, that is the best-placed Red Bull-Mercedes-Ferrari driver outside the lap in the standings. He ends up behind Esteban Ocon in the standings, but there is still (fortunately) a clear difference between result and performance.

Lando Norris (McLaren): here it is the first of the others. Solid as marble, he was perhaps the driver who made the fewest mistakes in the entire grid. You give him a seventh-place car and you get at least seventh, a top-5 and you get at least top-5. A team doesn’t want to hear anything else: the abundance of talent even takes a back seat. Norris is a small phenomenon and he gives the impression of being ready for big stages that the current McLaren cannot give him. He was linked to the team until 2025: in the meantime, he mangled Daniel Ricciardo 122-37 in the drivers’ standings. If McLaren fought until the last race for fourth place in the Constructors’ World Championship, it was due to the Alpine’s lack of reliability, but also and above all to a superstar version of Norris.

Kevin Magnussen (Haas): thrown out of bed by Günther Steiner after the Mazepin affair, the next day he was already testing the Haas, going faster than Mick Schumacher. Strange story that of K-Mag, who left in 2020 slamming the door and came back more charged than before. Fifteen points in the first four races, then a period of decline due to the growth of the other teams, while Haas only developed the VF-22 just before the summer break. At the end of the season, the icing on the cake: the fantastic pole position at Interlagos, the first in the history of Haas, one of those results that makes you understand how watching a grand prix, in the end, is always worthwhile.

