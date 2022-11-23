Violent protests tonight at Foxconn, the Zhengzhou factory in central China, which assembles about 80% of Apple’s iPhones sold worldwide. After nearly a month of tough anti-Covid restrictions, violent clashes erupted between hundreds of workers and factory security personnel. According to videos circulated on Chinese social networks and on Twitter, the workers left their dormitories at dawn and started pushing the guards and removing the barricades. Officers started firing tear gas, workers responded by using fire extinguishers. According to some witnesses, the protest broke out over unpaid wages and the restrictions against the virus. The main plant in Zhengzhou, the “iPhone City”, which employs about 200 thousand workers, began to apply strict virus containment measures in October, in compliance with the zero tolerance strategy. Videos of hundreds of migrant workers scaling fences to escape tight virus restrictions at the plant and reach their hometowns went viral in early November. In China’s stubborn desire to eliminate any virus outbreaks, factories located in risk areas are often allowed to remain open as long as they operate in a “closed-loop” system where staff live and work on site. The first decisions that sparked the discontent of Foxconn workers date back to October 19 when the company, to avoid close contact, banned eating in the plant canteens and forced workers to eat meals in their dormitories. The situation at the plant gradually deteriorated, with food and medical supplies running low and workers locked up in dormitories for quarantine. To retain employees, Foxconn announced it would quadruple the daily attendance bonus to 400 yuan (about $55). Staff will receive an additional bonus if they are present at the factory for at least 15 days in November. Bonus that can reach up to 15,000 yuan (2,075 euros) if employees are present throughout the month.



