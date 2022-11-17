SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Foxconn, Apple’s supplier of products, has reached a target of hiring 100,000 new workers at its Zhengzhou factory in China, Yicai news agency reported on Thursday, a milestone that could ease the production pressure in the place hit by Covid-19.

Yicai, citing an unnamed senior official at the factory, said the company had received more than 100,000 job applications so far and was wrapping up its latest hiring drive.

Foxconn did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The factory, the world’s largest iPhone manufacturing facility, has since October faced worker discontent with measures imposed by the government to contain the spread of Covid-19, which required the company to isolate many employees and forced some to flee the facility.

Earlier this month, Foxconn quadrupled bonuses for workers who remained and also started a recruitment campaign that advertised higher-than-normal wages.

Some local authorities in Henan province asked retired soldiers and government officials to work at the factory, which before the situation had about 200,000 workers.

