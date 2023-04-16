Offer was in 2011; the then Minister of Science and Technology, Aloizio Mercadante, said that iPads would be manufactured in Brazil by the end of that year

In April 2011, during the 1st mandate of Dilma Rousseff (PT) in the Presidency, the multinational Foxconn, headquartered in Taiwan, promised to invest US$ 12 billion in Brazil – an amount that today is equivalent to around R$ 60 billion. This contribution, however, never materialized.

Foxconn is one of the largest electronics manufacturers in the world. Assembles, for example, Apple products such as iPhones and iPads. At the time, Dilma met with company representatives in Beijing, China. Aloizio Mercadante –who in 2011 headed the Ministry of Science and Technology– said that Foxconn would produce iPads in Brazil by the end of November of that year. That promise was also not fulfilled.

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said this Sunday (16.Apr.2023) that the signed agreements between Brazil and China add up to BRL 50 billion in investments. The estimate is from the Ministry of Finance. However, it was not detailed how much of that amount goes to each of the pacts. Agreements are vague and represent promises. For them to become a real investment, contracts that have not yet been signed need to be put into effect.

In the United Arab Emirates, traded investments of BRL 12 billion through a memorandum of understanding between Bahia and the Abu Dhabi financial fund Mubadala Capital, controller of Acelen, the Mataripe refinery privatized in 2021.

The billions promised by Foxconn in 2011 would be used to build a factory of digital displays used in tablets, cell phones, TVs and laptops. The expectation was that 100,000 jobs would be created over 5 or 6 years.

To carry out the investment, Foxconn made a series of demands in 2011. Among them, help from the government to get billions of dollars for the projects in Brazil. The business design foresaw support from the BNDES (National Bank for Economic and Social Development) and private investors.

Negotiations, however, did not go ahead. In a note to the magazine Look In 2014, the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation said: “Regarding the construction of a screen manufacturing unit, the planned investment has not been carried out so far due to the international situation and the fact that the company has not found a national partner.”