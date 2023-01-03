By Yimou Lee

TAIPEI (Reuters) – Foxconn Inc’s iPhone factory hit by Covid-19 lockdown measures in the Chinese city of Zhengzhou is almost back to full production, with December shipments reaching around 90% of forecast, two sources said. with direct knowledge of the subject.

Foxconn declined to comment.

Production at the world’s biggest iPhone factory was hit hard at the end of 2022, amid restrictions put in place to control a Covid-19 outbreak, as well as worker protests over pay issues.

Foxconn offers bonuses to attract new employees and convince current ones to remain working at the unit. A company source told Reuters last month that the company intended the plant to resume full production between the end of December and the beginning of January.

“Production has almost fully resumed,” one of the sources said on Tuesday.

A second source said production was almost back to normal, but officials remained cautious due to a rise in Covid-19 cases across China.

“We expect a spike in cases before or after the Lunar New Year holiday,” the sources said, referring to the one-week gap beginning Jan. 21. “We don’t know if this will cause any problems.”

On Saturday, the state broadcaster in Henan Province, where the factory is located, quoted a factory official as saying that the workforce was stable at 200,000 employees and that the facility had also stabilized its supply chain. The factory is capable of accommodating up to 300,000 workers.