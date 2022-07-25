The city of Shenzhen, in China, has asked to immediately implement new rules to limit further infections from Covid-19 in the Foxconn plant, which produces technological devices and which serves, among others, Nintendo and Apple. To continue production, Foxconn was forced to return to the model of the previous lockdowns: workers will not be able to leave the factory and will all have to remain in the internal dormitories at the end of their shifts, and will not be able to have contact with anyone outside the factory. plant, including family members. The risk if the situation in Shenzhen worsens is that of a new Shanghai-style lockdown, which would create enormous problems for employees and production. In fact, China continues its intention to reach zero Covid within its borders, and even a few infections trigger drastic measures immediately: many companies have adopted a “closed circuit” system in which employees cannot go out. from the workplace not even to sleep. Generally this is at least a month, and all those found positive are placed in a very strict quarantine state.