“Together, we will help the entire industry enter the era of artificial intelligence much faster,” Foxconn CEO Yong Liu said during the project presentation alongside his counterpart from NVIDIA, Jensen Huang, in Taipei.

Huang explained that the goal is to create “a new class of data processing centers that serve a wide range of applications,” noting that Foxconn has “the experience and ability to build artificial intelligence factories around the world.”

These “factories” will be primarily devoted to developing “language-based generative artificial intelligence services,” in addition to “platforms for electric vehicles powered by artificial intelligence,” as Nvidia explained.

In practice, customers will be able to use these centers to “train” industrial equipment or autonomous vehicles, according to the two companies.

This announcement, which was issued during the annual Foxconn Forum entitled “Hon Hai Technology Day,” comes at a time when Washington expressed on Tuesday its desire to impose more restrictions on exports of advanced technologies to China, especially in the field of artificial intelligence.