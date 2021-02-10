It’s time to say goodbye to the FOX we used to know. As previously announced, the chain will change its name.

From Monday February 22, the channel that was present in many great moments of the viewers will go from FOX Channel to STAR Channel.

But this is not bad news for its viewers, series like The Simpsons, The walking dead and the brand’s highest-grossing films will continue in their regular programming.

Through a statement, it was indicated that the change will be in the seven channels that are part of the chain:

FOX Premium Movies will be STAR Hits

FOX Premium Series will be STAR Series

FOX Premium Action will be STAR Action

FOX Premium Comedy to be STAR Comedy

FOX Premium Family will be STAR Fun

FOX Premium Cinema will be STAR Cinema

FOX Premium Classics will be STAR Classics.

Also, it was indicated that FOX Life will be called STAR Life and will continue to offer its great mysteries and the exciting stories of series such as Law and Order: UVE, New Amsterdam and The resident.

Goodbye FOX

For a few days, the Fox Channel signal has begun to broadcast a farewell message to its fans. With images of its most popular productions, the brand leaves television after 27 years on the air.

“We were in moments of great and unique changes. We were and will continue to be, just under another name. Everything you like will continue here: STAR Channel, the new name of entertainment ”, is heard on the television spot.