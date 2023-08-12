Miami (AFP)

The “Fox Sports” network will broadcast the matches of the Saudi Football League, in the United States, according to what it announced yesterday, Friday.

“Fox” will launch the transfer process on Monday, with two matches for each of Al-Nassr, which includes veteran Portuguese scorer Cristiano Ronaldo, the best player in the world five times, and Al-Ittihad, which signed French striker Karim Benzema, the best player in the world for the year 2022.

An informed source said that Fox’s contract with the Saudi League extends to 100 matches this season, and for the rights of the English and French languages.

The matches will be broadcast on “Fox Sports 2”, “Fox Deportes” and “Fox Soccer Plus”.

And after the advent of Ronaldo last January, Saudi clubs, supported by the Public Investment Fund, concluded lavish deals to include the most prominent stars in world football, especially the veterans, such as Senegalese Sadio Mane, Brazilian Fabinho, Englishman Jordan Henderson, Frenchman N’Golo Kante and Croatian Marcelo Brozovic.