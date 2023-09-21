WWhat the fox tapeworm can do to a human once it has taken possession of them is reminiscent of the monster from “Alien,” which grows inside the human host and eventually breaks through its abdominal wall. If you have been infected with worm eggs from the endoparasite “Echinococcus multilocularis”, there is a risk that the eggs will first be activated in the stomach by stomach acid, migrate to the liver, reach a larva-like stage there – and then start to proliferate. For years, unnoticed.

“Tumor-like,” as Klaus Brehm, Professor of Medical Parasitology at the University of Würzburg, explains. The tumor in the liver grows and grows, spreads, presses on blood vessels and bile ducts, is painful and can lead to metastases in other organs. If left untreated, “alveolar echinococcosis” leads to liver failure and certain death. The “alien” association, says Brehm, is therefore “quite common among parasitologists.”