Kings and Warriors give life to another intense and spectacular challenge that Sacramento takes home showing great maturity in the fourth period. The Kings thus send a clear message to the NBA and to all those who saw them as underdogs, despite the results in the regular season, in the matchup with the Warriors. After a first quarter with too many turnovers (nine per side) the match lights up in the second half with Sacramento starting to pick up the pace from long distance. Monk produces from the perimeter, Sabonis makes himself heard in the painted area and the Kings take control of operations, even touching +13. The Splash Brothers limited the damage late in the first half and the defending champions went into the rest six lengths late. The third quarter is historically the prerogative of the Warriors but these Kings are serious, it’s time that the whole NBA realizes it, and even with flashes of good defense, which is not seen very often in Sacramento, they keep the gusts of the Golden State attack. Wiggins makes himself heard but the Warriors are unable to take their usual offensive rhythm, so the home team opens the last half ahead of eight. The fourth period is really fun. A little bit of everything happens. Golden State is back in the wake with Curry’s baskets but just when the game seems to be able to change direction seven minutes from the siren, Green decides to kick a Sabonis to the ground and is sent off. A big problem for Golden State also considering the five fouls against Looney. But the reigning champions bring out their character and with Payton II’s triple they even the score. Sacramento doesn’t break down and relies on the verve of a Fox who is extremely reliable this season when it really counts. Baskets from the former Barnes and a very heavy triple from Mitchell also arrive, the Kings with personality in the most difficult moment of the match thus place a 10-2 run that knocks out the reigning champions.