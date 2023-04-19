By Helen Coster and Jack Queen

WILMINGTON, Delaware (Reuters) – Fox Corp and Fox News reached a settlement on Tuesday to settle a defamation lawsuit filed by Dominion Voting Systems for $787.5 million, avoiding a high-profile trial that would put a of the world’s leading media companies in the spotlight over their coverage of false allegations of voter fraud in the 2020 US election.

The settlement was announced by both sides and the judge in the case, with a jury selected just hours earlier in the state of Delaware and the trial set to begin with opening statements. Dominion had sought $1.6 billion in damages in the lawsuit filed in 2021.

Dominion CEO John Poulos called the deal “historic”.

“Fox has admitted to telling lies about Dominion that caused enormous harm to my company, our employees and customers,” Poulos said in a statement. “Nothing can make up for that. Throughout this process, we seek accountability and believe the evidence brought to light in this case underscores the consequences of spreading and endorsing lies.”

At issue in the lawsuit was whether Fox was liable for publicizing false allegations that Denver-based Dominion’s vote counting machines were used to manipulate the 2020 US election in favor of Democrat Joe Biden over then-Republican President Donald Trump. Dominion argued that these aired allegations caused the company “huge and irreparable economic damage”.

“We acknowledge the court’s rulings declaring certain allegations about Dominion to be false. This agreement reflects Fox’s continued commitment to the highest journalistic standards. We hope that our decision to resolve this dispute with Dominion amicably, rather than the bitterness of a divisive judgment, will allow the country to move forward with these issues,” Fox said in a statement read on-air by Fox News.

Fox Corp shares closed slightly higher at $34 a share, but fell 1% in after-market trading after the deal value was disclosed. Fox has a lot of cash on hand to pay for the deal. It committed another $3 billion to share buybacks in the first quarter after its revenues beat estimates. Fox Corp CEO Lachlan Murdoch told Wall Street analysts in February that the company had about $4 billion in cash.

Dominion lawyers declined to answer questions about whether Fox News would issue a public apology or make reforms.

Fox News is the most watched cable news station in the United States, according to Nielsen.

“Reporting the truth in the media is essential to our democracy,” said Poulos of Dominion.

Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric Davis, who is presiding over the Wilmington case, ordered a one-day adjournment of the trial on Monday before another adjournment on Tuesday while the two sides reached a private settlement.

The deal spared Fox the danger of having some of its best-known figures called to the stand and subjected to potentially devastating questioning, including executives like Rupert Murdoch, the 92-year-old media mogul who serves as chairman of Fox Corp, and the CEO of Fox, Suzanne Scott, as well as famous hosts such as Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and Jeanine Pirro.

The key question for jurors was whether Fox knowingly spread false information or recklessly disregarded the truth, a pattern of “bad faith” that Dominion would need to show to prevail in a defamation case.

In February court filings, Dominion cited a series of internal communications in which Murdoch and other Fox figures privately acknowledged that allegations of voter fraud made about Dominion on-air were false.

Dominion said Fox expanded on the false claims to boost its ratings and prevent its viewers from flocking to other right-wing media competitors, including One America News Network, which Dominion is suing separately.

(Reporting by Helen Coster in Wilmington and Jack Queen in New York).