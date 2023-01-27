The television network, Fox, has just announced that a trio of its most popular shows have just been renewed for two more seasons. Among these are The Simpson, Bob’s Burgers Y Family Guy. But the most striking is the yellow family due to its longevity.

‘Three decades of The Simpsons, more than two decades of Family Guy and a decade of Bob’s Burgers show the power of animation on our network. As well as the fans’ affinity for these hilarious comedy classics.‘. Said Michael Thorn, president of Fox Entertainment, when announcing the renewal.

These new seasons will be broadcast during 2024 and 2025. Probably in one of those years we will have news about whether any of the three programs will be renewed for a while longer. Although after so many years it seems that they are stronger than ever.

With this renewal The Simpson they have the assured path to their 36th season. So far it is one of the longest-running animated series in television history and the end is not near.. Are you fans of any of these three shows?

Where can I watch The Simpsons?

Currently there are a couple of main options to see the adventures of the yellow family. The Star channel on pay TV usually shows its episodes, although mixed from different seasons. Fortunately, fans can opt for the streaming services of Disney + and Star +.

On the Disney platform are seasons 29 and 30 of The Simpsons. While in Star+ you can find the rest of them, from their initials to the most modern. So now you know where you can catch up before the next ones arrive.

