Home page politics

From: Lucas Maier

Split

Fox News is to stand trial for its false reporting. At the last minute, however, the broadcaster pulls its head out of the noose.

New York – The US broadcaster was able to at the last minute Fox News avoid the court hearing. He had complained voting computer manufacturer Dominion. The background is the reporting by the US broadcaster before election day for the 2020 presidential election, like the American news agency AP writes. The broadcaster is now paying the company 787.5 million dollars (almost 720 million euros).

Fox News allegedly claimed that Dominion’s voting machines were programmed to favor Democratic candidate Joe Biden. A statement made at the time by the camp of the incumbent President, donald trump, was circulated and was demonstrably not true. According to the appointed judge, it was “crystal clear” that the allegations were false reports AP.

USA: Fox News escapes public hearing with $787.5 million. © Matt Rourke/dpa

Appearance and reality on Fox News

Dominion had originally demanded around 1.6 billion US dollars (around 1.5 billion euros) in the lawsuit because Fox News had spread reports about alleged manipulation of the voting machines. Fox News justified the payment with its “continued commitment to the highest journalistic standards”. AP writes.

However, the broadcaster, known for its pro-Trump stance, has no plans to retract the hoax or even issue an apology, an inside source told the British newspaper independent stated Shortly after the out-of-court settlement became known, media analyst Howard Kurtz said that the content distributed by his station (Fox News) was nothing more than “conspiracy theories”. The content that the broadcaster helped spread was “obviously false,” Kurtz said in a live broadcast Fox News.

Clear words on scandal surrounding Fox News coverage

“Lies have consequences. The truth knows neither red nor blue,” Dominion attorney Justin Nelson said shortly after the settlement outside the courthouse. The presenter, Jake Tapper, of the US network CNN categorized the settlement as follows: “Fox (News ed.) is trying to put a good face on what (the settlement ed.) has just described as one of the ugliest and most embarrassing moments in history of journalism can be interpreted”.

Fox News may not have finished the story yet. Dominion attorney Stephen Shackelford announced, “We’re not done yet, we have some other people who have some responsibility coming their way.” The settlement between the two parties, which saved Fox News from a public hearing, has yet to be upheld by a US court. (Lucas Maier)

While still the shards of his last election campaign, Donald Trump has already announced that he will run again to want.