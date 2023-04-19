Dominion vs. Fox has been the trial of never beginning. It was supposed to start this Monday, but on Sunday night the judge in the case warned that it was delayed until Tuesday. On Tuesday, everyone was summoned at 9:00 in the morning (3:00 p.m., Spanish peninsular time), but the day has gone by between the selection of the jury and a series of recesses. There have not even been initial allegations from the parties who, in parallel, have negotiated an out-of-court agreement. Fox pays 787.5 million dollars (more than 700 million euros) to Dominion for their lies. “The truth matters. Lies have consequences,” Dominion’s lead lawyer said after closing the case.

Dominion Voting Systems sued tycoon Rupert Murdoch’s television network for 1.6 billion dollars (more than 1.4 billion euros) for the lies it spread about the 2020 presidential elections. Presenters and guests of the network aired that said company participated in a conspiracy to steal the election from Donald Trump and hand victory to Joe Biden.

It was a hoax, that had been “clear as day”, as the Delaware Superior Court judge handling the case, Eric Davis, had already said in the preliminary proceedings. The question is whether by spreading those lies, Fox acted with what is known as “current malice”, that is, if he spread the falsehoods knowing that they were false, or at least with irresponsible contempt for whether they were.

To protect free speech, that is the high standard that the doctrine set by the United States Supreme Court requires to punish defamation. It is difficult to prove that a media outlet has been lying intentionally or, at least, culpably, but the spectacle of communications and internal messages between directors and presenters of Fox, including Rupert Murdoch himself, shows that not even they they believed that lie repeated so many times on their station.

Rupert Murdoch has preferred to pay a multi-million dollar sum rather than have a jury declare that Fox consciously misled its viewers. Another similar defamation lawsuit remains open, from the Smartmatic company, which claims 2.4 billion dollars.

jury selection

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

Tuesday’s session started on time, at 9 in the morning, but the selection process for the jury and substitutes took just over two hours. The candidates to be part of the jury were called and identified by numbers to protect their privacy. The lawyers for the parties gave them the go-ahead or vetoed them based on their criteria and the previous answers to some questions.

The selected jury was made up of six men and six women. Of the 12 members, 7 are African American. The average age was around 40 years, although there is no data in this regard, rather it is a subjective estimate. In the session on Tuesday there were no questions. After the selection of the jury, the substitutes have also been chosen. Delaware is a clearly Democratic state and the trial is taking place in its most important town, Wilmington, Joe Biden’s adoptive city. The jury belongs to a county where the number of Democratic voters doubles that of Republicans.

The outlook for Fox was bleak. The lies that she aired are not just any lies. Without them, it would be very difficult to explain the storming of the Capitol on January 6, 2021, the popularity of Trump among the Democratic base, and the political polarization and democratic deterioration of the United States.

Instructions

In the morning, the judge has given instructions to the jurors. He has insisted that they obey each of his commands, “say them once or repeat them seven times”. He has told them that they can take notes and that this can be useful, but he has warned them that they cannot talk about the case with anyone: family, friends, colleagues, despite “human nature” leading to it. And be very careful not to meet witnesses in the elevator or in the garage, he would compromise them, he has warned them. Of course, he was banned from any contact with the lawyers for the parties. He has also asked them not to act as detectives, not to try to investigate on their own or search on social networks or the internet for information about the case or the trial. “Don’t play Dck Tracy”, he told them.

The judge had asked the journalists to tap delicately on their laptops. Inside the room it was not allowed to use the mobile phone or connect to the internet with the laptops, although the surveillance has not been too strict.

After the selection of the jury, the judge has doubted whether to give way to the initial arguments of the parties, but has asked them how much time they had. Dominion’s lawyer has said that his speech would last an hour and a quarter. And the one on Fox, even more, an hour and a half. Too long to do before eating. The judge has ordered a recess and has summoned the courtroom at 1:30 p.m.

Fox’s lawyers, this Tuesday in Wilmington (Delaware). ALEX WONG (Getty Images via AFP)

The punctuality of the morning has not been repeated in the afternoon. The judge made his appearance for a few seconds and immediately withdrew. The lawyers for the parties came and went, entered and left the courtroom, joined each other, went out to speak with the judge in his office… Meanwhile, the public area of ​​the hearing room, packed with journalists, was a hotbed of rumours. “They are negotiating a deal,” read one. “They are still reviewing the slides of the allegations,” added another.

Nobody seemed to have much information, it was more like the instincts of those who have spent years covering cases in the Delaware courts. The agreements, they said, usually arrive when the trial is approaching. At the time, they admitted the strangeness of the case, such a delay when the jury has already been selected and if the hearing has not started it has been because the speeches were going to be longer than expected.

It soon began to become clear that he was not going to give time to start the trial this Tuesday either. Court hours are until 4:30 p.m. and the start of the afternoon session has been delayed over and over again, almost three hours, until it has been announced that the case is resolved.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.