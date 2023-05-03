The Fox office in Memphis was evacuated because of the shooter. This is reported fox news on Tuesday, May 2.

As specified, a certain man approached the employee of the TV channel, showed a weapon, and then fired in the direction of the central entrance from a rifle. Then he went to a cafe, barricaded himself and began to broadcast live on Facebook (owned by the Meta organization, recognized as extremist in the Russian Federation).

The employees of the TV channel were evacuated from the building for half an hour, as a result of the incident no one was injured. According to the channel, the police detained the suspect. It is noted that the parents of the man called the Fox 13 station and said that their son was going through a bout of mental illness.

Earlier, on April 8, three people were injured at the Christiana Mall in the US state of Delaware. According to state law enforcement, the shooting began when several suspects got into an altercation with at least one of the victims.

On April 2, at least three people were killed and three were injured in a shooting at a bar in the US city of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The circumstances surrounding the incident were unclear at the time of the police report.