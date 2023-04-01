A judge ruled on Friday that a jury must determine whether conservative broadcaster Fox News committed defamation by supporting Donald Trump’s false claim that he lost the 2020 US election because electronic voting machines they were defrauded.

Judge Eric Davis, of a court in the state of Delaware, dismissed two appeals from the broadcaster and partially admitted to the proceedings a third party from the company Dominion, manufacturer of voting machines, which sued Fox News in 2021 for defamation and claims 1, 6 billion dollars (R$ 8.1 billion, at current exchange rates) for damage to its image.

“The evidence presented in this civil proceeding shows that it is clear that none of the Dominion-related assertions regarding the 2020 election are correct,” the judge wrote in his 130-page decision.

The trial against Fox News will begin in mid-April. Dominion must prove that the broadcaster acted in bad faith, which, according to experts, will not be easy.

In a statement, Fox assures that it “will continue to fiercely defend the rights of freedom of expression and freedom of the press” and mentions the “absolute right of the media to cover the news”.

The broadcaster has always defended, in the name of freedom of expression, that it was legitimate to give the floor to Trump’s camp, who has just been indicted in New York for a case of buying silence from a porn actress in 2016.

After the November 2020 elections, the former president repeated that the machines used in electronic voting contained software to divert votes to Democrat Joe Biden, whose victory he never recognized.

However, throughout the hearings, in which the station’s owner, the media tycoon Rupert Murdoch, even attended, it became evident that the station’s presenters and commentators supported Trump’s thesis, even though they did not believe in him, to keep the audience.

“In fact, we are very close to being able to ignore Trump”, wrote the network presenter and staunch supporter of the Republicans Tucker Carlson to his team members, on January 4, 2021, two days before the attack on the Capitol by thousands of supporters of the tycoon .

The documents revealed that, in November 2020, within the preferred broadcaster of conservative Americans, no one believed, not even Murdoch, in the theory of the presidential election “stolen” by the Democrats.

“In hindsight, I wish we had been more forceful in reporting him,” Murdoch said.

But on the TV screen, not only Carlson, but also Sean Hannity, María Bartiromo and Laura Ingraham defended Trump’s theories with vigor.