Former US President Donald Trump will publicly announce that he is not going to create a new party. Fox News.

It is noted that this speech will be the first for Trump after the expiration of his term as head of state. It is assumed that he will call on the Republicans to unity and submit proposals for preparing the party for the upcoming midterm elections in the country in 2022.

Earlier it was reported that on February 28, Trump will take part in a conference of US conservative circles in Orlando. It was noted that the ex-president will talk about the future of the Republican Party and its conservative movement, and will also criticize the policies of the incumbent President Joseph Biden.

Earlier, the media disseminated information that Trump, before leaving the presidency of the United States, discussed with his associates the possibility of creating a new party.