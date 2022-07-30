Republicans in the US Congress are preparing to pass legislation to create a military aid program for Taiwan, modeled after the Lend-Lease program of the 1940s. This was reported on July 29 by the channel fox news.

Rep. Michelle Steele and Senator Marsha Blackburn lead an action group that is working on an initiative to allow US authorities to transfer or lease weapons and military equipment to Taipei. It is emphasized that the bill received preliminary support not only from the Republican, but also from the Democratic faction of Congress.

In return for the aid provided, the Taiwanese must reimburse the “cost of repairing or replacing” the provided equipment within 12 years.

At the same time, the possibility of canceling these payments is discussed if the loss of this money by Taipei would “pose a threat to national security” for Taiwan or the United States, the channel notes.

“Taiwan is our biggest partner in the Indo-Pacific region and their permanent sovereignty is essential to challenge the New Axis of Evil. Taiwan needs to know that the United States will support it with defense supplies, including arms and equipment, no matter what the Chinese Communist Party says,” Marsha Blackburn commented on the legislative initiative.

On July 18, Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Tan Kefei spoke about the demand from the Chinese side for Washington to cancel the arms deal with Taipei. The United States has repeatedly assured China that it does not support Taiwan independence, he said, but on the issue of arms sales to Taipei, Beijing sees that Washington’s words are at odds with actions.

Earlier, on July 16, the British newspaper The Telegraph expressed the opinion that the confrontation between the West and China over Taiwan threatens to cause more damage than the current confrontation between the West and Russia. It was noted that another political crisis could form in the world if the PRC wants to forcibly subjugate Taiwan. The day before, the US State Department approved a possible sale of military technical assistance to Taiwan with an estimated cost of $108 million. The deal is the fourth US arms sale to the island of Taiwan in 2022 and the fifth under US leader Joe Biden’s administration.

On June 25, Chinese Ambassador to France Lu Shae announced his readiness to regain control over Taiwan, including by military means. He stressed that China does not consider the island as an independent territory.

On May 23, US President Joe Biden announced his country’s readiness to participate militaryly in the defense of Taiwan “in the event of an invasion.” The US continues to support the security of the Taiwan Strait and intends to ensure that “its status quo is not changed unilaterally,” he said. As explained later in the White House, Biden’s words concerned the supply of weapons.

Official relations between the Chinese government and its island province broke down in 1949, when the Kuomintang forces led by Chiang Kai-shek, who lost in a civil war with the Communist Party of China, moved to Taiwan. Contact between the island and mainland China resumed in the late 1980s. The United States openly supports the Taiwan authorities, and American warships regularly enter the Taiwan Strait.