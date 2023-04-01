Company Dominion, responsible for manufacturing voting equipment, went to court against US broadcaster

Judge Eric Davis, of a court in the US state of Delaware, ruled on Friday (31.Mar.2023) that the Fox News should be tried for libel for supporting former President Donald Trump’s claim that the Republican lost the 2020 US election because electronic voting machines were rigged.

The lawsuit was filed by Dominion Voting Systems, a Canadian company that manufactures voting equipment and programs. The company wants US$ 1.6 billion in moral damages to its image. The judgment against Fox News will start on April 13th. Dominion will have to prove that the broadcaster acted in bad faith.

“The evidence presented in this civil proceeding shows that it is clear that none of the Dominion-related claims regarding the 2020 election are correct.”wrote the judge.

In February, tycoon Rupert Murdoch, owner of the media conglomerate that includes Fox Newsadmitted that his broadcaster had promoted the “false narrative” that the 2020 presidential election, won by Joe Biden, was “stolen” by Donald Trump.

The Fox owner’s testimony bolstered Dominion’s thesis that the network’s anchors knew Trump’s accusations of voter fraud were false but aired them anyway.

In a statement, Fox ensures that “will continue to fiercely defend the rights of free speech and freedom of the press” and mention the “absolute right of the media to cover the news”.