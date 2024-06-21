Home page politics

From: Victoria Krumbeck

The US presidential election will take place in November 2024. In most polls, Trump has been ahead of Biden. But approval ratings are declining.

New York – Despite the guilty verdict in the hush money trial and other charges, Donald Trump Chances of winning the presidential election in the USA. For many months, the former president has been ahead of the incumbent president in most polls Joe BidenBut according to a new survey by the right-wing television station FoxNews Biden overtook Trump.

Biden ahead of Trump in US election poll: “Best result”

A nationwide survey of Fox News shows US President Biden two percent ahead of the likely Republican presidential candidate Trump for the first time since October 2023. “President Biden is achieving his best result in this election cycle in a direct comparison with former President Donald Trump,” said Fox News host Bret Baier when announcing the new poll on Wednesday (June 19). This puts Biden ahead of Trump for the first time in the Fox poll by 50 percent – while Trump has fallen to 48 percent. In the May poll, Biden was one percentage point behind Trump.

© Photomontage Marcio Jose Sanchez/Evan Vucci/dpa

After nine months: Biden leads Trump in US election poll

Even when other candidates were included, Biden was in first place with 43 percent, ahead of Trump, who followed with 42 percent. Biden’s support increased by nine percentage points compared to last month, especially among undecided voters. Trump, on the other hand, lost two percent among this group of voters.

The reason for Biden’s sudden lead could be Trump’s guilty verdict in the hush money trial. However, Biden’s son, Hunter Bidenconvicted in a weapons trial. In addition, FoxNews the positive US labor market report and Biden’s immigration regulations, which may have contributed to his improved result.

Trump’s approval rating is declining: Polls show declining support for Republicans

Other models also indicate Trump’s decline in the polls. In the daily forecast model of The Economist On Tuesday (June 18), Trump had a three in four chance of winning the election. Biden, on the other hand, was predicted to have a one in four chance. But since Wednesday (June 19), Trump’s chances of winning the election have dropped. According to the model, Trump’s chances are two in three, while Biden’s have risen to one in three. Nevertheless, Trump is still ahead in the survey. However, the polls are only snapshots. Nothing is certain until the election in November. (vk)