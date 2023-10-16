US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin ordered troops to be ready to move into the Middle East if necessary. The TV channel reported this on Monday, October 16 Fox News citing a senior US official.

The head of the country’s Ministry of Defense, according to the TV channel, said that American troops should be “ready to deploy” in the Eastern Mediterranean two days after receiving the order.

Also, Fox News, citing senior American officials, said that the US Army will not take part in military operations. The troops are planned to be sent solely for the purpose of medical assistance and consultations for the Israeli armed forces.

Earlier in the day, it became known that the Pentagon had selected 2,000 troops to prepare for potential deployment to the Middle East. There was no word on the conditions under which the deployment would take place, but the Pentagon noted that American soldiers would not take part in combat operations.

Prior to this, on October 13, CNN, citing sources, reported that the United States had begun preparing the 26th Marine Expeditionary Force for possible deployment to an area close to Israel to strengthen the position of American troops. It is noted that the unit consists of more than 2 thousand marines and is a rapid reaction force that is capable of supporting large-scale evacuation and providing humanitarian assistance.

On the morning of October 7, Hamas subjected Israeli territory to massive rocket fire from the Gaza Strip and also invaded the border areas in the south of the country. That same day, Israel began retaliating against targets in the Gaza Strip.

According to the latest data, since the beginning of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in the Gaza Strip, 2.7 thousand Palestinians have been killed and another 10.8 thousand people have been injured. Meanwhile, as a result of Hamas attacks in Israel, more than 1.4 thousand Israelis were killed and 3.5 thousand were injured.