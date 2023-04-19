The American TV channel Fox News pays more than 787 million dollars to a company that fell victim to conspiracy theories. In a high-profile lawsuit, Fox News was held responsible for lies about election fraud.

Fox News pays $787.5 million to Dominion Voting Systems, a manufacturer of voting machines. It was blackened in fabrications about election fraud that supporters of former President Trump spread at the end of 2020 via Fox News, among others.

Dirty laundry

Dominion had sued Fox News for $1.6 billion in damages. On the first day of the court hearing, the two parties nevertheless decided to reach a settlement.

Dominion became the subject of conspiracy theories in the days and weeks following the US presidential election. Losing President Trump and his people then announced that the result was incorrect. That was nonsense, proven time and time again in investigations and in court, but Fox News kept telling Trump's lawyers that the voting machines had been tampered with.

With the settlement, Fox News escapes a lawsuit in which all dirty laundry would be on the street. The US had already warmed up to testimonies under oath from, among others, media magnate Rupert Murdoch, the wealthy owner of the parent company of the channel. Provocative opinion makers such as Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity may also have had to testify.

Nonsense

Dominion was singled out as one of the culprits of alleged manipulation by Trump and his supporters. For example, theories circulated about a connection between the company and Venezuelan dictator Hugo Chavez, who died in 2013. It is ‘crystal clear’, the judge stated earlier, that none of it is true. The maker of the voting machines argues that Fox wanted to please wild viewers and spread lies for profit. That’s slander, according to Dominion.

Fox says it only covered newsworthy allegations made by a president and his team. The channel maintains that the interviews and comments in which Dominion was blackened fall under the freedom of the press, even if opinion makers and interviewees said things that were not correct. Critics of the channel had hoped that a court would take action against the active spreading of disinformation.

Text messages

It became clear from internal communications that the makers of Fox News knew full well that the stories about election fraud were nonsense. Tucker Carlson, for example, an influential commentator, wrote in a message about Trump’s lawyer insisting that votes had been rigged: “Sidney Powell is lying.” Carlson was a sympathizer of Trump on TV, but had very different ideas behind the scenes. “I hate him passionately,” Carlson texted about the former president shortly before the storming of the Capitol.

“I am concerned about these allegations of electoral fraud. The allegations are so thin,” a star commentator producer Sean Hannity texted a colleague. “Stay away from the madhouse,” he replied. But Hannity himself thought it was more important to “respect the audience,” he wrote.

Viewers believed in Trump’s Wild West stories, and Fox executives feared that the public would walk away if reporters were honest about them being based on nothing. “Newsboys have to be careful how they report on this rally,” the channel boss read in a warning text message from the Lachlan Murdoch, son of the channel’s wealthy owner. See also Government sets inflation target at 3% for 2025