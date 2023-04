How did you feel about the content of this article?

Fox News building in New York: Dominion sought $1.6 billion in damages over comments by journalists and guests at the station that its voting machines were used in voter fraud | Photo: Jim Henderson/Wikimedia Commons

Fox News and Dominion Voting Systems, maker of electronic voting machines, reached an agreement on Tuesday (18), before a libel trial was initiated against the American news channel.

Dominion’s attorney, Justin Nelson, informed US media outlets that Fox News will pay US$787.5 million to the company.

In the lawsuit, Dominion sought compensation of US$ 1.6 billion because it understood that it suffered losses due to comments by journalists and guests of the broadcaster that the company’s electronic voting machines would have been used in an alleged electoral fraud so that Joe Biden would win the election. 2020 US Presidential.

A jury was formed on Tuesday in Wilmington, Delaware, but hours later the agreement was announced.

Fox News and Fox Corporation claimed that there was no defamation of Dominion and that the suit represented an attack on freedom of the press.

However, after the announcement of the settlement, Fox News noted in a statement that it “recognizes” court decisions “which considered [que] certain allegations about Dominion [eram] fake”.