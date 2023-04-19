The American news channel Fox News and Dominion Voting Systems have reached a settlement, reports Reuters news agency. With that, the court case that was to start this Tuesday with a day’s postponement is over.

“The parties have resolved their dispute,” Judge Eric Davis said at the start of the hearing, after which he adjourned the trial. There is suitable for $ 787.5 million.

Dominion demanded damages of $ 1.6 billion (about $ 1.5 billion) from Fox News, because the news channel spread reports about alleged manipulation of the voting computers during the 2020 presidential election. According to Dominion, Fox News has deliberately lied spread, causing damage to the company and also facing threats to its employees.

Fox News management invoked freedom of the press and said that the statements made by then-President Donald Trump and his lawyers were simply newsworthy. In a statement following the settlement, Fox News acknowledged that “some allegations about Dominion were false” and that the settlement demonstrates that Fox will “continue to adhere to the highest standards of journalism.”

Another voice device maker, Smartmatic, is pursuing its lawsuit against Fox News through. The company is seeking $2.7 billion.