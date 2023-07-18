Home page politics

From: Judith Goetsch

Jesse Watters: Tucker Carlson’s successor at Fox News © Jason Koerner | Getty Images North America

Fox News host Jesse Watters has spoken to his mother on the phone a number of times on live television. On Monday evening at prime time, however, the Democrat has more to say.

Washington, DC – This is something that only happens on US television: To wrap up his first live broadcast as part of Tucker Carlson’s Prime time successor called Fox News anchor Jesse Watters on Monday evening (July 17) to his mother. The child psychologist and democrat is not the first time in one of his formats. But this time, Anne Purvis takes the time to publicly offer her son advice. She is celebrated for it on social media.

Media critic Kat Abu shares a clip from the show showing Watters talking to his mother. Purvis speaks affectionately about her son and his career success. But she doesn’t let him smother her and insists on her point. “We are so proud of you. Now let’s make sure you keep your job,” she warns. “Don’t fall down conspiratorial rabbit holes.”

She probably refers to Watters’ predecessor Tucker Carlson and various lawsuits against him and Fox News. “We don’t want to lose you and we don’t want any lawsuits,” emphasizes the child psychologist.

Watters at Fox News

Jesse Watters is no stranger to Fox News. The conservative political commentator was a regular guest on the talk show The O’Reilly Factor . Watters became known for his street interview format Watters’ World and as co-host of the talk show The Five. He also hosted the show from 2021 to 2022 Jesse Watter’s prime time. At the end of June 2023 it became known that he Tucker would replace Carlson permanently in the popular 8 p.m. primetime slot. In particular, Watters has been credited for his street interviews in China Town in the past sharply criticized. He made fun of people with poor English skills and publicly exposed them.

Watter’s mother also dished out against Trump

Anne Purvis has a lot to say in the short segment. She speaks of the journalistic ethos and compares her son’s responsibility with that of doctors. He is obliged to do no harm, to be “nice and respectful”. She also urges her son to moderate his tone. “Use your voice responsibly to foster a conversation that has a common thread,” she emphasizes. Watters recently hit out at homeless people in San Francisco, calling them “meatbags mutating on the sidewalk,” like The Daily Beast reported.

donald trump also gets a dig from Purvis in one second clip. Her son should encourage him to go back to television. The odds would certainly be outstanding. “But of course not as outstanding as those of Jesse Watter’s Prime Time.” Watter’s mother is celebrated among progressive Americans, especially on Twitter, for her courageous statements on conservative television. (Judith Goetsch)