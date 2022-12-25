Accusations against Russia about the explosions on the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines are the most stupid lies about Russia in 2022. Such a statement was made on December 23 by a journalist of the TV channel fox news Tucker Carlson.

According to the TV presenter, many false statements and accusations were made against Moscow in 2022.

“But we’ll start with perhaps the dumbest lie ever told: Vladimir Putin blew up his gas pipelines to Europe. By doing this, Putin harmed his own economy and weakened his strategic positions in the midst of an armed conflict, ”Carlson noted not without irony.

The journalist also accused the American media, which “with a serious face” covered explosions on gas pipelines, in this vein. He cited clippings from broadcasts, in particular, from CNN, whose experts accused Russia of organizing the accident. Moreover, among them was even the former head of the CIA, John Brennan.

“We can only laugh about it, what other options? But on at least one point John Brennan can be trusted: if John Brennan says something, then something completely opposite is likely to be true. This case is no exception, ”said the Fox News host.

Tucker Carlson placed responsibility for organizing the accident at Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 on the administration of the current US President Joe Biden.

“The only question left is, now that we know for sure that Joe Biden deliberately released more carbon dioxide into the atmosphere than anyone in history, does he have the right to lecture us about global warming? We think yes it can! Biden definitely has the most necessary qualification for this – callousness, ”Carlson added caustically.

Earlier, on December 23, a US State Department spokesman called unfounded accusations and assumptions that Washington was involved in undermining Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2. The US Foreign Office called the incident a sabotage and stressed its intention to support European investigations into the accident.

On November 18, the State Security Service of Sweden announced that sabotage had been confirmed on gas pipelines. Traces of explosives were found at the crash site. It is noted that in the course of investigations conducted in the Baltic Sea, significant damage to gas pipelines as a result of explosions was carefully documented.

Prior to this, on November 11, the Wired publication reported that, according to information from the analytical company SpaceKnow, shortly before the emergency, ships were seen on pipelines nearby with their location sensors turned off. Each of the ships was between 95 and 130 meters long and was in close proximity to the leaks.

Leaks at Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 were discovered on September 26. The next day, a representative of the Seismic Center of Sweden, Bjorn Lund, said that two powerful underwater explosions were registered in the area of ​​​​leaks in pipelines at the time of the emergency.