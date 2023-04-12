Statement is made days before the trial in which the broadcaster is accused of defamation because of the 2020 elections

The judge of the Superior Court of the State of Delaware (USA) Eric Davis said on Tuesday (April 11, 2023) that the Fox News there is a “credibility problem” after disclosing that Rupert Murdoch is one of the station’s executives. The company is processed by Dominion Voting Systems for defamation in a case involving the 2020 US presidential election.

Murdoch is president of fox corporationbut, in previous representations, the lawyers defending the Fox News argued that he did not have an active role in the station. Now, they have declared that Murdoch is also chief executive of Fox Newsa function that places him as one of the people directly responsible for the decisions of the television channel.

“I’m not very happy now”, declared the judge during a hearing in Wilmington, Delaware, quoted by Reuters. “You [‘Fox News’] has a credibility problem.”

The lawsuit was filed in 2020. Dominion Voting Systems’ defense said it learned of Murdoch’s role at Fox News only last Sunday (April 9). The trial must start on Monday (April 17).

Read more about the process involving the Fox News:

Upon filing the lawsuit, the company stated that the Fox News intentionally conveyed “false and malicious rumors” about the electronic voting machines produced by the company and used in the 2020 elections – won by the current US president, Joe Biden. At the time, the former Chief Executive of the United States donald trump declared that machines would have been hacked and programmed to exchange votes in favor of Biden.

On March 31, Davis decided that the Fox News should be put on trial for supporting Trump’s claim that the Republican lost the 2020 election because Dominion’s electronic voting machines were rigged.