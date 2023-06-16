Home page politics

From: Christian Sturgeon

Split

US broadcaster Fox News has described President Joe Biden as a “wannabe dictator”. © Twitter: The Recount

The TV station Fox News caused a stir with an overlay during a live broadcast. The White House responded with biting humor.

New York – For many years Fox News was considered the home broadcaster of donald trump. But in the meantime, the attitude of the conservative US broadcaster to the former president has changed. After all, Fox has to pay a fine of 787.5 million dollars (almost 720 million euros). for false reporting on the 2020 US election pay to the voting machine manufacturer Dominion – so it is not surprising that the relationship with Trump has cooled off a bit.

None of this changes the fact that Fox News still has the same enemy: the democrats in general and US President Joe Biden in particular. That became apparent on Tuesday evening when the broadcaster, which belongs to the media empire of controversial billionaire Rupert Murdoch, about the Charges against Trump in the documents affair reported. During the live broadcast blinded Fox News snaps the following sentence at the bottom of the image: “Would-be dictator speaks at the White House after arresting his political rival.”

Donald Trump: The biggest scandals and missteps View photo gallery

Fox News describes Joe Biden as a ‘wannabe dictator’

Biden on the left and Trump on the right could be seen in different appearances on the split screen. Biden reportedly spoke from the White House, Trump from his golf club in Bedminster in the state of New Jersey. The show that featured the caption was until recently from the right-wing talk show host Tucker Carlson been moderated. Brian Kilmeade hosted the show on Tuesday. A Fox spokeswoman later told US media, “The caption was immediately removed and addressed.” The broadcast’s footage nevertheless went viral on social media.

The US media also reacted with unusual sharpness. That’s what she said Washington Post by a “terrifying” choice of words at Fox. Also the New York Times described the caption as an “unusually strong” choice of words – “even for a station that basically maintained a friendly relationship with the White House under Donald Trump and strongly criticized the Biden administration”. CNN, a news channel that competes with Fox News, called the ad “shockingly dishonest.”

White House takes dig at Fox News’ ‘wannabe dictator’ phrase

The White House itself responded with biting humor to the overlay. Karine Jean-Pierre made a brief statement to the press on Wednesday – alluding to the sum which Fox News is obligated to pay following the bogus voter fraud allegations: “There’s probably about 787 million things I can say about it,” Biden’s spokeswoman said. “That was wrong what we saw last night but I don’t think I’m going to get into that.”

Trump, who wants to run again in the 2024 presidential election, accuses the Biden administration of wanting to politically neutralize him with the indictment by the federal judiciary in the affair over secret government documents. The Biden administration has consistently said it has no role in prosecuting Trump. The Justice Department has Special Counsel Jack Smith used to investigate Trump’s handling of the documents. (cs)