National Pulse: Fox News banned from mentioning Trump’s interview with Carlson

Edition National Pulse caught the American Fox News channel of censorship. According to the source, the channel’s employees were forbidden to mention the interview of former President Donald Trump with journalist Tucker Carlson.

“We are literally forbidden to speak or mention this,” the source said. In particular, the presenters were instructed never to mention the conversation between Trump and Carlson, and also to express their opinion on this matter on social networks.

Donald Trump’s interview with Tucker Carlson is expected at 21:00 Washington time (04:00 August 24 Moscow time). At the same time, Fox News will begin the debate of candidates for the presidency of the United States from the Republican Party.