Fox News hosts supported former President Donald Trump’s claims of voter fraud, Fox News broadcaster Rupert Murdoch acknowledges. Murdoch told a judge under oath last month that a number of TV hosts endorsed Trump’s claims, according to The New York Times. “I would have liked to have seen it more strongly afterwards,” Murdoch is said to have said.

The president of the American television channel made the statements in a lawsuit filed by voting machine manufacturer Dominion Voting against the channel for defamation in the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election. Trump lost to Democrat Joe Biden and maintained that there was electoral fraud.

Dominion believes that Fox News was wrong in reporting that the manufacturer's voting machines had been used for this fraud, when the editors knew this was not true. Fox News invokes freedom of the press in the case, saying Trump's claims were "undeniably newsworthy" and that viewers understood they were just allegations.

According to The New York Times, Murdoch’s sworn statements show that “the nation’s most popular TV network knew Trump’s claims were false and decided to air them anyway.”

Dominion’s $1.6 billion case against Fox News begins April 17.

Fox News chairman Rupert Murdoch, also executive chairman of News Corp. ©AFP

