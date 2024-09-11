Home policy

Trump and Harris met in a TV debate. A disaster for the former president – ​​even conservative US media think so.

Washington, DC – In the election campaign ahead of the upcoming US election The first TV debate between the presidential candidates took place on Tuesday evening. Donald Trump and Kamala Harris met in Philadelphia. For Trump himself it is clear that he has won the debate. But even his Republican party colleagues and allies as well as the conservative US-Media do not seem to be convinced of this.

In the aftermath of the TV debate, Trump immediately tried to present his side of things. “Comrade Kamala Harris is going around wanting another debate because she lost so badly – just look at the polls! It’s like prize fighters: when they lose one fight, they immediately want another one,” said a post by the former US president on his social media platform Truth Social. Trump tried to prove this by referring to a poll by the right-wing populist opinion portal Newsmaxwhich declared him the winner over Harris by 93 percent to 6 percent.

Harris emerges as the clear winner from the TV debate – even though Trump firmly believes in his victory

This is not only in contrast to other surveys – such as one for the news channel CNN conducted in which 63% of registered voters thought Harris had performed better – but also to the views of Trump’s allies. Entrepreneur Elon Musk, otherwise clearly on Trump’s side, admitted on the short message service X that Harris had “exceeded most people’s expectations”. Even if he is “firmly convinced” that Trump will do a better job when it comes to “getting things done and not just saying nice-sounding words”.

Donald Trump and Kamala Harris during the TV debate on Tuesday (September 10). © IMAGO/ABC

Even among the Republicans themselves, there was little sign of their presidential candidate’s certainty of victory. “I’m just sad,” said a Republican Trump ally in the House of Representatives to the US political website The HillAccording to the report, he was convinced that Harris knew exactly “where to cut to get under his skin.” “The path just became very narrow,” he added. Trump’s former ally, the moderately conservative former governor of New Jersey, Chris Christie, described the evening to ABCNews also as a “big failure”.

Trump loses ground before US election – TV duel before US election “just as devastating” as for Biden

Given Trump’s questionable performance, who at times seemed to speak incoherently during the 90-minute debate, the reactions of the more liberal media were predictably poor. CNN-Moderator Chris Wallace said Tuesday’s duel was “just as devastating” for Trump as the one between the former president and Joe Biden in June, when Trump won and Biden was forced to drop out of the re-election race.

But even the conservative side of the US media landscape found it difficult to see anything positive in Trump’s performance. “It is quite clear to me that Vice President Kamala Harris won what may be the only debate between her and former President Trump on Tuesday night,” wrote lawyer and lobbyist Doug Schoen in a commentary for FoxNewsHarris was simply ahead on “the issues of abortion, health care, climate change and leadership for the future.” But the commentator did not want to leave her success entirely to Harris. This also had to do with the fact that she was “supported by two ABC News anchors” who “felt it necessary” for him to back up his claims with facts.

Conservative media also see Harris as the winner – Will Donald Trump lose the US election now?

Such accusations of bias against the debate moderators, David Muir and Linsey Davis of ABCNewshad already been raised by conservatives in advance. The station is “as Trump regularly correctly points out, one of the most biased stations in favor of the Democrats and against the republican“, it said on the right-wing portal BreitbartNewsAccording to the website, the TV debate proved this. Harris was not corrected when she dug up Trump’s own claim that he would be a dictator “only on day one” if he were to be re-elected. Trump had said this in December 2023 on FoxNews However, according to the right-wing portal, this was just a joke.

Positive aspects of the TV duel BreitbartNews but neither can the conservative newspaper Washington Examiner“I’m not sure what Trump’s strategy was, and it’s not at all clear that he implemented it,” Republican strategist Alex Conant told the paper. Harris repeatedly lured Trump with topics such as the criminal proceedings against him, the insurrection at the Capitol on January 6, and his claims of a stolen election in 2020. Trump always only tried to defend himself against these, the paper continued. But he rarely managed a successful attack. (tpn)