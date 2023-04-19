In the defamation dispute between the right-wing US news broadcaster Fox News and the voting machine company Dominion, the conflicting parties reached an agreement at the last minute. This was announced by the responsible judge in Wilmington in the US state of Delaware, where the eagerly awaited defamation trial in the case should have started on Tuesday.

Dominion sued Fox News in March 2021 for false allegations of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election for $1.6 billion in damages. The company accuses the broadcaster of having spread the false claim that Dominion voting machines were used to manipulate the 2020 presidential election – even though Fox News officials and moderators knew full well that the allegations were unfounded.

While the court initially did not provide any information about the content of the settlement, Dominion’s lawyer stated that Fox News would pay $787.5 million to the voting machine company as part of the settlement.

Fox News, on the other hand, claims that the broadcaster only reported on the allegations made by then-President Donald Trump and his then lawyers Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell, without making them their own. The broadcaster relies on the first US constitutional amendment, which protects freedom of speech and freedom of the press.

The civil trial in Delaware was scheduled to begin Tuesday noon (local time) with the opening statements of attorneys for both sides after the jury swore in earlier that morning. After the lunch break, the start of the proceedings was delayed by around two and a half hours. Judge Eric Davis then announced the settlement. There will be no process with this.







Trump, who wants to run again in the 2024 presidential election, is still talking about alleged fraud in the 2020 election. His allegations have been refuted and invalidated many times.