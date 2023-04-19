United States.- Fox News agreed on Tuesday to pay Dominion Voting Systems almost $800 million to avoid a judgment in the company’s lawsuit of voting machines that would have exposed how the network promoted lies about the 2020 presidential election.

The stunning settlement came just as opening statements were supposed to begin, bringing an abrupt end to a case that had embarrassed foxnews for several months and raised the possibility that the network’s founder, Rupert Murdoch, and stars like Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity might have to testify publicly.

Out of the $787.5 million pledged to Dominionbased in Colorado, it was unclear what other consequences he would face fox. Fox acknowledged in a statement that “the court’s rulings found certain claims about Dominion to be false,” but offered no apology.

When asked by a reporter if there was “something else besides money,” the CEO of Dominion, John Poulos did not respond.

The deal is a significant amount of money even for a company the size of fox. It represents about a quarter of the $2.96 billion the company reported earnings last year before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a figure often used to approximate a company’s cash flow.

The settlement also follows a $965 million judgment entered last year against Alex Jones by a Connecticut jury for spreading false Conspiracy theories about the Sandy Hook school massacre.

Along with other pending lawsuits, the settlement shows that there is a real financial risk to conservative media that traffics in Conspiracy theories.

What is still unknown is how much of a deterrent this will be. Even as the Dominion case loomed this spring, Tucker Carlson of fox issued his alternative theories about what happened in the insurrection of January 6, 2021.

Dominion had sued fox for $1.6 billion, arguing that the top-rated news outlet damaged the company’s reputation by selling false conspiracy theories that claimed his team shifted the votes of former President Donald Trump to Democrat Joe Biden.

Davis, in an earlier ruling, said it was “CLEAR AS CRYSTAL” that none of the allegations about Dominion broadcast by fox by Trump allies was true.

