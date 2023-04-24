Tucker Carlson off Fox News. The network surprisingly announces the divorce from the anchorman, known for his ultra-conservative positions often close to those of Donald Trump. Carlson has long been the absolute ‘master’ of a very popular slot that airs every day at 8 pm. Fox News’ announcement comes a week after the network’s agreement, for the sum of 787.5 million, closed the The defamation lawsuit filed by Dominion Voting Systems after the spread of news related to voter fraud in the 2020 presidential vote. April 21, therefore, was Carlson’s last appearance on Fox News.

The company that manages the voting machines in the United States had asked the broadcaster for 1.6 billion dollars in damages for having spread the accusations of Trump and his allies on the alleged fraud.

From the preliminary material – private messages and emails that showed how his own executives did not believe in conspiracy theories, but continued to spread them for audience reasons – it had emerged that not only the president of Fox Corporation Rupert Murdoch, but also conductors such as Sean Hannity and Carlson himself knew of the groundlessness of the former president’s accusations.

A busy day also for CNN, which announces the dismissal of Don Lemon, fired after 17 years. The anchorman has long been the face of CNN This Morning. “I’m shocked -wrote the journalist on Twitter-. I’ve never had any indications that I wouldn’t have continued to do the job I loved”. The dismissal would have been communicated to him by the agent: “After 17 years at CNN, I thought someone in management would have had the decency to inform me directly”.

Lemon ended up in a storm in February over words related to Nikki Haley, a 51-year-old candidate for the Republican nomination: “She’s not in her prime,” he said.