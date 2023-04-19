The approval of this financial settlement came in order to avoid proceeding with a lawsuit that could cause serious damage to it, according to the British “Sky News” network, on Wednesday.
The announcement of the settlement came just 11 hours after a 12-person jury was selected to hear the case, and before both parties to the case make their opening arguments in the Delaware Supreme Court.
Case details
- The “Dominion” company, which sells hardware and software for voting in the elections, had filed a defamation case against “Fox News” and the parent company, due to what it said was the fake news that the network broadcast about it shortly after the US elections in 2020.
- The company said that “Fox News” has repeatedly broadcast allegations made by allies of former US President Donald Trump, that the software it produces has overturned the vote in favor of the then-Democratic candidate and current President Joe Biden.
- But the network says it has been covering interesting cases on the part of Trump associates.
- The company sought $1.6 billion in financial compensation, but the settlement brought it only half of that amount.
- “The truth is important, and lies have consequences,” one of the company’s lawyers, Justin Nelson, said outside court.
