The lawsuit was filed by the voting machine manufacturer Dominion and concerns the 2020 US presidential election

A Fox News agreed to pay $787.5 million in a defamation lawsuit filed by Dominion Voting Systems. In the lawsuit, the manufacturer of electronic voting machines accuses the US broadcaster of spreading misinformation about the 2020 US presidential elections. The outcome was announced on Tuesday (April 18, 2023), shortly before the start of the trial.

At the exit of the Delaware Court, Dominion CEO John Poulos classified the settlement as “historic”, since “the ‘Fox’ admitted to lying about Dominion”. According to him, the untrue information “caused enormous damage” to the company, employees and customers.

“Throughout this process, we seek accountability and believe that the evidence brought to light through this case emphasizes the consequences of spreading lies. Truthful media reporting is essential to our democracy”, added Poulos in an interview with journalists.

In addition to financial compensation, Dominion demanded a retraction from the Fox News. In announcementthe broadcaster admitted that “certain allegations” made about the company were false. Here’s the fullin English (57 KB).

“We are hopeful that our decision to resolve this dispute with Dominion amicably, rather than the bitterness of a divisive judgment, will allow the country to move forward with these issues.”, added to Fox News.

The deal saves the network from a trial that would take weeks to complete and would put personalities like Fox Corporation chairman Rupert Murdoch and presenters like Tucker Carlson and Maria Bartiromo in the dock.

The lawsuit was filed by Dominion Voting Systems, a Canadian company that manufactures voting equipment and programs, in 2020. At first, the company sought US$ 1.6 billion in damages for defamation.

In the action, the company stated that the Fox News intentionally conveyed “false and malicious rumors” about the electronic voting machines produced by the company and used in the 2020 elections, won by the president Joe Biden.

At the time, the former Chief Executive of the United States donald trump said the machines would have been hacked and programmed to exchange votes in favor of Biden. The narrative was disseminated by the channel, although the accusations have not been proven.

In February, Murdoch admitted that the network had promoted the “false narrative” that the 2020 presidential election was “stolen”. Judge Eric Davis decided in March 31, that Fox News should be put on trial.

