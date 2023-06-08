Tucker Carlson, during a talk in Washington in March 2019. Chip Somodevilla (Getty Images)

Fox News doesn’t want Tucker Carlson on its screen, but it also doesn’t want him on any competing outlet or creating content for social media. The Rupert Murdoch-owned news channel accuses its former star presenter of breach of contract for posting a video of his comments on Twitter, as reported by Axios.

The American medium has had access to a copy of the letter that the television channel’s lawyers have sent to the presenter. “This afternoon we learned of the appearance of Mr. Tucker Carlson on Twitter in a video that lasted more than 10 minutes,” read the letter, as revealed by Axios, adding that the letter insists that the services of the ultra-conservative presenter and commentator they are “completely exclusive” to Fox by virtue of the agreement that regulates the relationship between the parties.

Fox indicates in the letter that, under his contract, Carlson is “prohibited from providing services of any kind, whether ‘through the Internet by means of streaming or similar distribution, or other digital distribution now known or hereafter conceived.” .

The response of Carlson’s lawyers, according to the US media, is to appeal to freedom of expression and the fact that Twitter is not a direct competitor of Fox News. “Fox defends its very existence based on free speech. Now they want to take away Tucker Carlson’s right to speak freely because he used social networks to share his ideas about current events, ”his lawyers have said in a statement.

The star Fox News anchor was fired in April following the network’s settlement with Dominion to avoid a defamation lawsuit. Carlson announced a month ago with a three-minute video on Twitter that he would soon launch a version of the show he had been doing on the news channel on the social network. The first chapter is a somewhat delusional and conspiracy monologue produced at home, a fixed shot lasting more than 10 minutes, where he talks about the war in Ukraine (attacking Zelensky and accusing Kiev of blowing up the Dnieper dam) and the aliens, among other things.

Carlson was one of the presenters who aired the electoral rigging hoax in the 2020 presidential elections. The intercepted messages and internal communications show that the Fox presenters and executives did not believe the lie to which they were giving wings. Fox News reached an agreement to indemnify Dominion with $787.5 million and avoid trial in the defamation lawsuit.

The newspaper The Wall Street Journal, also controlled by Rupert Murdoch, published that Tucker Carlson had a salary of 20 million dollars a year at Fox News. As Axios also announced, the presenter accused the chain of fraud and breach of contract after his dismissal from the program. The presenter’s contract lasts until January 2025 and the intention of the chain was to continue paying his salary to prevent him from signing for another channel.