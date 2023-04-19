It promised to be a lawsuit with far-reaching consequences for American journalism. It ended on Tuesday, the day the hearing was due to open, in a settlement between TV channel Fox News and Dominion, a company that supplied several states with voting machines in the 2020 election. According to Dominion’s lawyer, media organization Fox Corp will pay $ 787.5 million (717 million euros) to prevent a libel case. Dominion had demanded more than double.

The truth was central to this case, as was the right of news organizations to spread untruths. Because that has become clear in this case: Fox News continued to broadcast lies that former President Donald Trump spread about voter fraud, while employees at all levels in the company were convinced that they were lies. Internal emails and text messages from Fox employees and celebrities showed that. The settlement eliminates a judicial balancing of defamation against freedom of expression in this case.

In the months following the 2020 presidential election, hosts of popular Fox shows continued to invite lawyers and other Trump advisers to claim that his rival Joe Biden’s victory was a fraud. In more than sixty lawsuits, the lawyers could not provide serious evidence of fraud, but on TV at Fox they were given free rein to present their claims as facts. One such allegation was that Dominion’s voting machines were programmed to automatically convert votes for Trump into votes for Biden.

In February, Dominion’s lawyers released the content of internal communications at Fox in the run-up to the trial date. It showed that the TV presenters who were nodding along with Trump’s lawyers told each other behind their backs that the allegations about Dominion were “bullshit”. They were secretly very negative about lawyer Sidney Powell in particular: according to Fox employees, she was “knot” and “crazy”. Reports from the leadership and prominent presenters showed that they deliberately continued to side with Trump on TV so as not to lose his supporters, their TV audience.

When an internal fact-checker tweeted that Trump’s claims were untrue, host Tucker Carlson told colleague Sean Hannity: “Please get her fired. Seriously… what is this about? I’m really shocked. This has to stop immediately, tonight. It demonstrably harms our business. Our share price has fallen. That’s no joke.”

A statement released by Fox on Tuesday said: “We recognize the court’s finding that certain allegations about Dominion are untrue.”

Free news gathering

The threshold for a defamation case against journalistic organizations is high in the US. The complainant must prove ‘malicious intent’ on the part of the defendant, which is usually virtually impossible. Fox’s internal emails do show that the employees were aware that they were helping to spread lies, which is why some legal commentators believed Dominion had a good chance beforehand. Other commentators argued that Fox could successfully rely on free news-gathering, and the defense that they were simply reporting what the former president of the United States claimed, even if they were lies.

In the courtroom in Wilmington, Delaware, everything was ready for the start of the trial on Tuesday. The jury had been selected and lawyers for both sides prepared to read their opening speeches. The case attracted enormous interest, also because the most popular Fox presenters would be heard as witnesses, as well as Fox’s owner, media mogul Rupert Murdoch.

Fox Corp (value: $ 20.6 billion) has now lost its feather – experienced lawyers told American media that this is the largest publicly known damages in a defamation case – but does not have to publicly defend its journalism. In a full-page advertisement in, among others The New York Times as of Monday, Fox News still presented itself as the “most trusted news channel.” On Tuesday, the Fox reporter at the Delaware court called the post-election statements made on the channel “patently untrue” and “conspiracy theories.”

Dominion’s lawyer, the only party to comment afterwards to the assembled press, called the settlement “a victory and an accountability.” There is no report on the case on the Fox News home page. Via the search window, the visitor can find a short news clip in which the reporter says, among other things, that he has not been able to confirm the amount of damage stated by Dominion’s lawyer.

Dominion was not the only voting machine company that considers its good name tarnished by Fox’s reporting after the 2020 election. Smartmatic has also demanded damages from Fox, amounting to no less than $ 2.7 billion. That case is still pending.