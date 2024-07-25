Broadcaster said it was willing to discuss the terms of the debate; campaigns did not confirm attendance

A Fox News invited the former President of the United States Donald Trump (Republican) and the current vice president Kamala Harris (Democrat) to debate on September 17 in Pennsylvania, the television network reported. CNBC.

The invitation reportedly came a day after Trump said he was willing to debate Harris, the candidate nominated after President Joe Biden announced he was dropping out of the race. The campaigns have yet to say whether they have accepted the request.

The broadcaster said, still according to the CNBCwho would be willing to discuss the terms of the debate, such as date, location, format and whether there would be an audience present. Political anchors Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum would serve as moderators.

The debate would be a new chance for Democrats, after Biden’s poor performance against Trump in June.

A contest between the current president and Trump was scheduled for September 10 for ABC Newsbut the Republican stated last Tuesday (23.Jul.2024) that “I didn’t like the idea of ​​ABC.”

“I want to debate with her and it will be no different because they have the same policies,” said Trump, in free translation.

DEAD HEAT

Research of the CNNcarried out by SSRS and released this Wednesday (24.Jul), shows a technical tie between the former president Donald Trump (Republican), with 49% of voting intentions, and the vice president Kamala Harris (Democrat), with 46%, in the race for the US Presidency. The election will be in November of this year.

The survey, carried out from Monday (22nd July) to Tuesday (23rd July), interviewed, online, 1,631 registered voters who had already participated in previous surveys by CNN. The margin of error is 3 pp (percentage points). Here is the full (PDF – 505 kB).

In the research, the CNN also asked about the motivation for voting: half of Kamala’s voters (50%) said that voting for the Democrat is more “against” Trump than for her.

Among Trump voters, 74% said they were voting in support of the Republican. The margin of error for the question is 4.2 percentage points.