The Simpsons, one of the most successful series on television, joins Fox’s special Valentine’s programming. In the chapters we will see Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa and Maggie through its most popular installments dedicated to this romantic day.

At the event titled I love simpson, what will start from 4.30 pm Peruvian time this Sunday, February 14 , we can see chapters like Love memories, where Marge suspects that the romance is lost and tells Homer about her quasi-affair with the bowling instructor, Jacques, to illustrate her idea of ​​a romantic encounter.

Also, we can see Bart’s girlfriend, an episode that takes us through the first romance of the first-born of the family with the daughter of Reverend Alegría, Jessica.

Wanting to win her love, Bart enrolls in the church’s Sunday school in hopes of impressing her. After being caught by Skinner, Jessica feels sorry for him and invites him to her house for dinner.

To the special being sum A star is born again, where Ned Flanders begins a relationship with Sara Sloane, a Hollywood celebrity. However, Ned’s faith is put to the test when Sara wishes to have premarital relations.

One of the characters most loved by fans of The Simpsons will present an episode. In Millhouse falls in loveWe will see Bart’s friend impressed by the new girl from school, Samantha Stanky, something that will make Bart jealous.

More specials on Fox for Valentine’s Day

From the 4.00 pm, FOX Channel to re-air Radio Disney’s Valentine’s Day special together with the award-winning group CNCO. The songs from his new album Déjà vu will be presented.

For its part, FOX life will present the eleventh and final full season of Modern Family, the acclaimed sitcom that marked a milestone on television. Chapters will be broadcast from 1.00 pm