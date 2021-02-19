“The audience sees this change with positive eyes because Star is linked to the great actors, Hollywood stars and quality content ”, says Sebastián Hopff, Head of Marketing General Entertainment of Disney Latin America, to La República, regarding the change of brand in all FOX channels, which since Monday 22 will be renamed Star.

“We have made a very strong campaign in Latin America so that people understand that everything they like will continue there, without altering the content or the channel grid,” he added after announcing the birth of Star Channel, Star Life and Star Premium.

The final season of The Walking Dead will be seen on Star Premium.

STAR PLUS

On the other hand, through a conference by Zoom, it was confirmed that from June the new streaming platform will be launched: Star Plus with content aimed at adult audiences, plus sports.

“Disney Plus is more familiar and childish, which is why they complement each other. Given the amount of content we have, it makes sense to launch an independent platform. Obviously, people who have Disney Plus will be able to buy the two apps at a convenient price that is being defined ”, informed Gonzalo Fiure, Head of General Entertainment.

The great classics of cinema will continue to be seen through Star Classics.

“Our streaming will have original and relevant content, in which Latin American productions will be everywhere. Our company produces 70 productions for Disney, and we will produce more that we will announce in due course. We are raising the stakes of what Fox was doing substantially, “he said.

