New Zealander Ryan Fox and Scotsman Stephen Gallacher lead Saudi International, European circuit tournament that takes place at the Royal Greens club of the King Abdullah Economic City, with -10 at the time the day had to be suspended. The session was notably affected by the rain, which caused more than two hours to be lost. Many of the players will have to complete the second round on Saturday.

Fox was one of the players who could finish the second round. He finished the day with his second 65th in a row, which installed him at the top alongside Gallacher, who was -2 after playing the 12th hole. Both precede in the classification the quartet formed by the English Andy Sullivan, the Austrian Bernd Wiesberger, the Swede Marcus Kinhult and the American Dustin Johnson, number one in the world, who are with -8, although the last two are those who have finished the round.

The best of the Spanish army is Rafa Cabrera Bello, that after his second consecutive 69 is forty-sixth with a total of 138 strokes (-2). Pablo Larrazábal accumulates 140 (even), Jorge Campillo goes with +1, Nacho Elvira with +2, Adri Arnaus, Miguel Ángel Jiménez and Adrián Otaegui add 143, Álvaro Quirós goes with +5 and the fan Eduard Rousaud concluded with 146 (+6 ).