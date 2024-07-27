The Housing Fund of the Institute of Social Security and Services for State Workers (Fovissste) granted 18,259 loans from January to June 2024, which meant an annual increase of 15 percent.

César Buenrostro Moreno, executive director of Fovissste, said that the total amount of loans granted in the first half of the year amounted to 17 million 852 thousand 760 pesos, that is, an annual increase of 20 percent.

He added that June is the month in which the most loans have been granted so far, with 4,185 loans, for an amount of more than 4 million pesos.

“By the end of the year we will probably be reaching the low goal of 39 thousand loans; we trust we can achieve it,” he said in an interview.

He said the Fund is preparing information for the transition to the next Administration and is looking for options on how to support its goal of producing one million homes to reduce the housing shortage and the demand for new units.

He recalled that there is currently a lack of housing inventory, and that causes some people who, even if they want to acquire property, cannot because there is no availability where they want.

He also highlighted that, from 2017 to date, the cost of housing has increased by around 187 percent, while the salary of state workers has only increased by 85 percent.

He pointed out that Fovissste will seek to begin housing production in 2025, since it hopes that in the next legislative period the modifications to the ISSSTE Law will be approved so that it can once again participate in housing construction.

When asked if the Fund would be considering offering houses for sale and rent as part of its plan to rebuild, he explained that it would only focus on marketing.

“Fovissste cannot commit to the rent at this time; it is a complicated scheme that generates significant financial stress. We must not forget that we have the obligation to preserve the value of the workers’ money,” he said.

Currently, Fovissste has 2.7 million beneficiaries, of which 900 thousand have an active loan, and two thirds of the total are savers.

Buenrostro Moreno explained that when a housing complex is built and put up for rent, the schemes associated with the administration of the property must be considered.

“So, how does this affect our ability to guarantee our savers that the money they lent to create the package can continue to yield returns? For now, we have ruled out that scheme,” he said.

Finally, he commented that Fovissste’s vision of being able to rebuild would perhaps focus on a niche to address some areas of opportunity that are not profitable for real estate developers.