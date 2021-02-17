The strike that disrupted France 3 in January continues on the Côte d’Azur, at the rate of one hour a day, and has entered its fourth week, at the call of most unions. They denounce a lack of means to achieve the new regional section of “6.30 pm”. “We have more and more airtime, which is good for us, but with less and less staff and this leads to a drop in quality and pressure on staff”, deplore Ariane Nathalie Masseglia, CGT union delegate, and Pierre-Olivier Casabianca, SUD media delegate, to AFP.