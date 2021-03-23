Right-wing government led by Benjamin Netanyahu or coalition against him? Or maybe a new dead end? Israel vote divided this Tuesday in its fourth legislative elections in less than two years, with an intense vaccination campaign against covid-19 as a backdrop.

A year after the start of the pandemic, Israel seems to be on the way to overcoming it thanks to a large vaccination campaign that has made it possible to administer the two doses necessary to 49% of the population.

A “victory”, cries outgoing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, also vaccinated, although not immunized against an electoral defeat.

But the past year has also been marked by the beginning of a process against the prime minister for corruption and abuse of power, which has encouraged the formation of a nationwide social protest movement, embodied by the Saturday night demonstrations outside Netanyahu’s residence in Jerusalem.

In these new elections, two fields face each other: those for and those against Netanyahu. But since the proportional electoral system favors access to Parliament for small parties, each side has subdivisions.

Centrist Yair Lapid on a poster in Tel Aviv. AFP photo

Latest polls attribute Netanyahu’s Likud (conservative right) about 30 seats out of 120 in the Knesset (Parliament), against about 20 for his centrist opponent Yair Lapid, leader of the Yesh Atid (“There is a future”) party, and almost ten for the right-wing parties led by Gideon Saar and Naftali Bennett, followed by dozens of micro-parties.

To form a government, both Netanyahu’s and Lapid’s camps they will need to reach an absolute majority (61 seats), and thus avoid new elections.

To do this, the outgoing prime minister hopes to ally itself with the religious right and the far right, while Yair Lapid would do it with the left, center and right parties disappointed by the prime minister.

“The question is whether there will be an outcome that allows one of the two camps – the pro-Netanyahu parties and those trying to form a coalition without Netanyahu – have a clear advantage.”At the moment it seems that neither of us will make it“says Dahlia Scheindlin, specialist in political polls in Israel.

Despite everything, according to her, Netanyahu has “more chances” for now to remain head of government after these elections.

To form his executive, Netanyahu has the support of two ultra-Orthodox formations and the new “Religious Zionist Party” led by Itamar Ben Gvir, a key figure on the far right, which could enter Parliament.

But these supports would be insufficient to form a government, hence the importance for Netanyahu to obtain the support of Naftali Bennett, head of the radical right. But without this obtaining too good an electoral result, which could put him in a position of strength to impose himself as head of government in place of Netanyahu.

On Sunday night, Bennett went to the studios of a major television network to “sign” a document in which he stipulated that he would not join a government led by Yair Lapid, but without committing himself to Netanyahu.

If, for their part, the anti-Netanyahu do not reach the crucial figure of 61 deputies, they will try if it is possible to approach Bennett or the Arab parties to evict “King Bibi”, nickname that his supporters give the prime minister.

And if nobody manages to form a government, Netanyahu will remain de facto as prime minister.

For Gideon Rahat, professor of Political Science at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, there is no doubt: “Netanyahu is ready for a fifth, sixth or seventh election.”

Source: AFP

PB