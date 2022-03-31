The fourth dose of the anti-Covid vaccine will lead to a single European proposal. This was said by Health Minister Roberto Speranza today at a Question Time in the Senate. “There was a meeting just Tuesday at the level of health ministers – he explains -. The meeting ended with a mandate to the European Commissioner to hear from ECDC and EMA and to arrive in a short time, possibly 7 days, to a unified proposal on this matter. It is a proposal that we will have to clearly evaluate on a scientific level. Because, I repeat, these choices are not of a political nature, but are of a scientific nature “.

“A discussion on the fourth dose is open – he explained – Some European countries have already started giving indications: Germany has given a fourth dose indication over the age of 70, France over 80, Great Britain over the age of 70. 75 and in the last hours also in the United States an indication has been given through the FDA of fourth dose over the age of 50. At the meeting of the health ministers on Tuesday I made a proposal: I asked my European colleagues not to proceed in scattered order, but to evaluate on the basis of scientific evidence, only one orientation to be held in all European countries. Because a difference that honestly does not appear to be understandable does not help us to give a positive message regarding this vaccination campaign. A very large part of the countries of the Union have responded positively to my proposal “.

VACCINES – “Vaccines have really been an essential tool to open a new phase in our country and at a global level. The numbers are very clear and clear at a world level: over 11 billion doses. And in Italy in the next few hours we will reach over 136 millions of doses of the anti-Covid vaccine. Studies from all over the world show that it is an effective and safe vaccine “.

“On this particular day, March 31, the last of our state of emergency to express gratitude to General Figliuolo in particular to the technical-scientific committee for the important contribution that the numbers of the Italian campaign have given in recent months are extraordinary numbers that rank among the top countries in the world “.

AGREEMENT ISTITUTO MOSCA WITH SPALLANZANI – “The collaboration agreement between the Gamaleya Institute of Moscow and the Inmi Spallanzani of Rome, now suspended, is one of the autonomous initiatives of international collaboration of our research institutes” specified the minister to the question on the contribution of health professionals Russians to fight Covid-19 in spring 2020.